Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

War of words erupts between mayors and minister over levy hike

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated June 6 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A war of words has erupted between country mayors and the local government minister over budgeted increases in the emergency services levy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.