Lachlan Robertson-Burton faces Orange Local Court for repeat offences

By Court Reporter
Updated June 9 2023 - 7:37am, first published 7:30am
P-plater towing speedboat nabbed three times in two months

A suspended driver who was caught behind the wheel three times in the space of two months has been slapped with over $1500 worth of fines and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

