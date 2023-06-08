P-plater towing speedboat nabbed three times in two months

A suspended driver who was caught behind the wheel three times in the space of two months has been slapped with over $1500 worth of fines and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.
Appearing in Orange Local Court, Lachlan James Robertson-Burton, 25 of Emerald Street, Orange, pleaded guilty to all three counts of driving while his licence was suspended.
Magistrate David Day noted how close together the three offences were - on January 9, January 22 and February 26, all in 2023.
"Slow learner, is he? Or is he just taking a 'well I'll do it anyway and if I get caught I'll deal with it later'?" Mr Day asked.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said on two of the occasions Robertson-Burton wanted to get home to take care of his sick wife.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley pointed out Robertson-Burton was towing a speedboat in one of the offences.
That offence took place about 8.20am on January 22 when Robertson-Burton was stopped while driving a Ford Ranger and towing a speedboat on a dual axle trailer on the Mid-Western Highway at Blayney.
When handing over his licence to the police Robertson-Burton told them, "it's disqualified" and he knew he shouldn't be driving but was going to an address "just down the road".
He also admitted he knew P-platers cannot tow a dual axle trailer as part of the licence conditions.
His licence was initially suspended from December 9, 2022 to March 8, 2023, due to demerit points.
The first breach tool place at Dunkeld at 12.05pm on January 9.
On that occasion he told police his wife was sick and he wanted to get home.
"These are not his first drive while suspended matters," Mr Day said.
He added the penalty for the most serious offences of this type carries a 12-month jail sentence.
Mr Day convicted Robertson-Burton for the first offence and gave him a 12-month community correction order, ordered him to complete 20 hours of community service, fined him $550 and disqualified his driver's licence for six months.
For the second offence on January 22, Mr Day gave Robertson-Burton an 18-month CCO, 30 hours of community service, another $550 fine and disqualified his licence for nine months.
The third offence took place at Wamberal on the NSW Central Coast at 9.50am on February 26. On that occasion Robertson-Burton was stopped in a car park of a shopping complex for a random breath test and licence check.
Mr Day gave him another 18-month CCO, 50 hours of community service, another $550 fine and disqualified his driver's licence for 12 months.
