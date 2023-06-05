WHEN a team loses its first game in nearly two years you can expect their response to be big.
Just take a look at what the Bathurst Bushrangers did to the Orange Tigers on Saturday.
Bushrangers came out determined to make amends for their recent defeat to cross-city rivals Giants, and they did that in a 146-point hammering of the Tigers at George Park 2.
A dozen different goal-scorers made their way onto the scoresheet in the Bushrangers' mammoth 26-15-171 to 3-7-25 victory.
The 26-goal haul is the biggest the Bushies have produced since they achieved that same number of majors against the same opponent in the fifth round of last year's competition.
It was a statement performance from the Bushrangers against a Tigers team who were not only down on players for the game but lost even more personnel to injury once the match got underway.
Bryce Laird kicked six goals for the hosts and Alex Sparks scored five.
Bushrangers captain Andrew James said the focus on Saturday was about playing out the game to the end - no matter what the scoreline was.
"We had a lot of intent to finish the game strongly because the week before against the Giants we didn't finish that game off the way we wanted to," he said.
"We came out a bit faster and harder, and although we still didn't quite nail that we definitely played a full game this time.
"We were switched on. It was the most engaged that the boys had looked this season. That's what we wanted to see. It was a great bounce back."
The big score does come with a caveat - it was against a Tigers team far from their healthiest.
James said the scores hide the fact that the Tigers always forced the Bushrangers to work hard for their points.
"It was unfortunate that Orange were pretty depleted and then they had a couple of injuries at the start of the game which hurt them even more," he said.
"By quarter-time we were 20-odd up but by half-time we were 80 up. We had a big second quarter.
"Credit goes to Orange though because they kept having a crack. They just kept having a go despite the fact they were down to about 15 blokes for most of the game.
"We made a point a half-time to stick to what we do how we want to do, so when it comes to future games we could have that in our back pocket.
"Bad habits can creep in with a score like that so we try and stay on top of that throughout the game."
But the depleted Orange outfit shouldn't take anything away from a Bushrangers side who were playing a high level throughout the game.
Many players put their hand up in the comprehensive victory.
"Benny Horn was player's player. He killed it all day in the half forward line," James said.
"He was connecting really well between the mids and forwards for us. It was great to see Bryce Laird put six away. He's still on one knee a bit but he played really well."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.