Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Bathurst Bushrangers blow Orange Tigers off the park

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
June 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After a loss to the Bathurst Giants the Bathurst Bushrangers were back to their best on Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch.
After a loss to the Bathurst Giants the Bathurst Bushrangers were back to their best on Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch.

WHEN a team loses its first game in nearly two years you can expect their response to be big.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.