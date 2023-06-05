A TEENAGER who is alleged to have stabbed a man in the back during a family feud has been released on bail.
Warren Hickey, 18, of Simmons Place, Kelso, appeared by audio-visual link from a police station to Bathurst Local Court on May 24, 2023 to make a bail application.
Hickey is alleged to have stabbed a person in the back about 12.30pm on May 22, 2023 as the man was leaving a Kelso home to get away from a family dispute.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Belinda Cooper said that Hickey - without being provoked - is alleged to have "attacked" another person and therefore posed an unacceptable risk to the community, which no conditions could have assisted in mandating.
Hickey's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed said in reply that while it was accepted it was a serious allegation of violence, he struggled to accept the matter as a strong prosecution case.
"The victim declined to make a statement. The only thing the police have is what they got on body-worn video ... and an injury sustained by the victim," Mr Naveed said.
"While the court may hypothetically find the Section 5 threshold crossed [under which no penalty other than imprisonment is appropriate], an ICO [intensive correction order] would be suitable.
"The length of time in prison waiting for an outcome on this matter would exceed the time of a sentence."
While Magistrate C Farnan said she held "serious concerns" about releasing Hickey - who the court heard had a history of violence - she granted bail with "very strict conditions".
"There are clearly significant concerns, but strict conditions to keep Mr Hickey out of Bathurst and stop him from contacting the victim and witnesses can be used," Ms Farnan said.
As part of his bail conditions, Hickey is to live in Walgett, not enter Bathurst (unless for court) or contact the victim, and report tri-weekly to Walgett Police Station.
Hickey will be back before Bathurst Local Court on June 7, 2023 to enter a plea to the charge.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
