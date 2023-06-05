Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Warren Hickey, 18, of Simmons Place, Kelso, released on bail after allegedly stabbing Kelso man

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 5 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A hand holds a gavel. Picture is a file photo
A hand holds a gavel. Picture is a file photo

A TEENAGER who is alleged to have stabbed a man in the back during a family feud has been released on bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.