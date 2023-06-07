With an online following to stretch past the three million mark, popular 26-year-old comedian Luke Kidgell is about to take over the Colour City.
Off the back of his international Cheers to that! tour, Thursday's show at Orange Civic Theatre is part of Kidgell's return to the local comedy circuit.
Back on the road with Happy Hour, his response was rather elusive when asked how he'd describe his new show.
"The show is literally called happy hour it will be fun," Kidgell said.
"Just buy a ticket."
He's well-known in the funny world for his quick-witted banter, crowd interaction during his stand-up sets, and ability to poke fun at himself along with everyone else around him.
Kidgell unexpectedly rose to fame, posting videos across social media platforms that ended up going viral and leaving audiences wanting more.
He's also a sensation in the podcast realms, known for co-hosting the Luke and Meg Podcast, and regularly broadcasts multiple comedy specials across both YouTube and Amazon Prime.
Presented by Kidgell Entertainment Group, the Happy Hour show will only be in Orange for one evening, with two shows in Bathurst this month and another in Dubbo during July.
Event-goer age is recommended for 16 years plus, with under 18s accompanied by a parent or guardian due to coarse language.
Tickets are $55 per person and can be purchased via the Ticketek website. Doors at the Orange Civic Theatre venue will open from 6pm on June 8.
For more information, head online to the Orange City Council website, or phone (02) 6393 8111.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
