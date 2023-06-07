Central Western Daily
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Luke Kidgell to perform at Orange Civic Theatre on June 8

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
June 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With an online following to stretch past the three million mark, popular 26-year-old comedian Luke Kidgell is about to take over the Colour City.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.