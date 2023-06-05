CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy on the weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
Over the weekend, Jude was snapping the rugby at Pride Park for the clash between Orange City and Forbes then to Endeavour Oval for the game between Orange Emus and Cowra.
On Sunday Jude travelled to Cargo to snap the Woodbridge Cup game between Cargo and Peakhill.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.