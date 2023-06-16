Antique dealers from across Australia have set up stalls for people to buy or browse through a range of unique and collectible furniture, jewellery, decorator items and one-of-a-kind curios and collectables.
The items will be on display for the 39th Annual Zonta Club of Orange Antique, Jewellery and Collectables Fair this Friday evening and on Saturday and Sunday.
The event started with an exclusive, ticket-only, Preview Night which this year includes a glass of wine, canapes, and live music from the Magda Chamber Ensemble on Friday.
As well as giving people from across the Central West a chance to view collections curated and presented by some of Australia's top antique and collectable dealers, it will also raise significant funds for local community groups and causes.
Zonta member Jillian Rose-Smithers co-ordinated the dealers for the event.
She said there are 21 stall holders this year including one from Tasmania, two from Ballarat and another from Lismore selling everything from out-of-print books to period furniture and fabric and antique jewellery.
Zonta Club of Orange president Melanie Meers said the event helps support a range of causes each year.
"After having to cancel the Fair in 2021, we were thrilled in 2022 to be able to continue our tradition of assisting several local organisations," she said.
"Housing Plus, Orange Family Support Service and others were recipients of grants totalling over $20,000 to help them continue to take care of our homeless people, provide court advocacy, and post release support and education programs across the community.
"We were also very happy to contribute towards providing shelter for women and families affected by domestic and family violence and ensure some playgroups and childcare options were kept running."
Held at the Orange Function Centre on Eyles Street Orange, the VIP Preview started at 5.30pm with tickets available on Eventbrite from $30.
The doors will also open on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30am. Tickets will be $10 per day or $15 for a two-day pass. Children under 12 are free.
