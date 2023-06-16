Central Western Daily
Orange Antique, Jewellery and Collectables Fair, back, bigger and better in 2023

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
June 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Antique dealers from across Australia have set up stalls for people to buy or browse through a range of unique and collectible furniture, jewellery, decorator items and one-of-a-kind curios and collectables.

