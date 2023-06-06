When Molong Bulls look back at the end of their Woodbridge Cup league tag campaign they may have a sisterly bond to thank for any success.
After a mixed start to the season Bulls have won two out of their past three matches to sit in third on points difference.
A 44-4 win over Oberon Tigers and their most recent 34-18 triumph against Orange United Warriors have Molong well placed with a plus 80 points differential.
Much of it is down to fullback Katie Fulwood, who scored four tries in the win over Warriors.
However it was only thanks to some persistent recruiting from sister and skipper Jesse Fulwood that brought the competition's leading try scorer to the blue and whites.
"I've been playing for the Bulls since about 2020," she said.
"I only actually started playing for them because my sister talked me into it. I used to play for Cabonne Roos during school."
Fulwood was a constant thorn in the side of Warriors, sprinting most of the length of Molong Recreation Ground on Sunday for all four of her efforts.
The rangy fullback said it was a "deserved" two points and urged her side to set a standard for the rest of the season.
"I'm pretty buggered," she said at the full-time whistle.
"It was an unreal game, it was not easy. We definitely deserved that win, we really needed it.
"I'm feeling pretty good about the year so far. I wouldn't say 100 per cent confident now but we'll definitely get there in the end. We need to keep on trying, which is what we did today.
"There's always stuff to improve on. We definitely haven't been perfect every week.
"But we started pretty low down and we've pulled ourselves up each week. Just that improvement is a really nice feeling."
While the men went down 50-4 to Orange United in a match lasting less than an hour, Fulwood said it was "unreal" to play in front of what was a solid crowd.
"The crowd was unreal, it was really good for a Sunday," she said.
"We haven't really had this many before. It was good to have the younger boys play today as well, I think that helped bring the crowd.
"They are doing unreal this year as well so hopefully our first grade boys can also improve as well."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
