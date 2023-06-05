"Just relief".
That's how Charlie Steele-Park felt after the siren went off at Endeavour Oval on June 3 as the Orange Emus snapped a three-game losing streak.
The winger's second try of the game came with less than five minutes left on the clock and with the home side down by two, it proved to be the match-winner.
"I haven't got many this year and they were probably a couple of the easiest tries I'll get. Just grab it and put it over," he said.
"Harry Cummins played well so I didn't have to do much to get them."
It was a come-from-behind victory for the first grade unit which welcomed back Josh Bass and Archie Hall from injury.
"Cowra came out firing," Steele-Park added.
"They had a few centres who tore it up the middle for them."
But a few mistakes towards the back end from the visitors gave Emus a sniff with 20 minutes to go.
They would overcome a late nine-point deficit, with Steele-Park bagging both of his tries within a 12-minute span.
"We were never down and out," the winger added.
"We had a couple guys come off the bench such as Harry Todd which is pretty good to have as a fresh reserve. We never lost hope, but just relief to get over the line."
The comeback was aided by the boot of Dan Jackson, who nailed four of five conversations including a pair from the side-line.
Emus have been hit hard by injuries throughout the first eight rounds of the Blowes Cup and as a result, sit third in what is a congested ladder.
"These middle rounds are probably the most important for us," Steele-Park added.
"Obviously Bathurst are up the top and there's a bit of a logjam from two to five, so any wins now we'll take."
With a general bye this coming weekend, Emus are expected to welcome back Ollie Harvison and AJ McNiven shortly after.
"It's just about building confidence and combinations every week," Steele-Park said.
"There's enough depth there and guys have stepped up to take positions. It will be pretty competitive internally at the back end, which will only be a good thing for us."
With half the season now in the bank, the prospect of who teams could play come finals time is starting to take shape.
In the case of Emus, it may be a case of an elimination derby day, with Orange City tied on points with their cross-town rivals in the third and fourth spots on the ladder.
"City are going well which is good for the town," Steele-Park added.
"It would be nice to play them in the finals somewhere. But yeah, we haven't thought about that too much."
The Emus will next travel to Forbes to take on the Platypi when the competition resumes on June 17.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
