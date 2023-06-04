Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

St Pat's defeated Orange Hawks in Peter McDonald Premiership

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 5 2023 - 9:13am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rakai Tuheke in action for Orange Hawks against Bathurst St Pat's. Picture by Bradley Jurd
Rakai Tuheke in action for Orange Hawks against Bathurst St Pat's. Picture by Bradley Jurd

ANOTHER week, another St Pat's win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.