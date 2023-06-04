Sunday's match between Parkes and Macquarie showcased two of the best left-edges in Group 11, but boy is there some stiff competition in other teams.
Parkes' Chad Porter, Will Wardle and Cody Crisp fired everything they had at Macquarie on Sunday but the Raiders held strong.
When it was their turn to attack, Macquarie looked to Alex Ronayne, Charlie Kempston and Clayton Daley and found success down the Raiders' left edge.
The two Group 11 sides aren't the only lucky ones with lethal edges either.
Wellington's Justin Toomey-White, Jai Merritt and Brock Naden are as talented as any.
Throw in Claude Gordon, Billy Sing, Jyie Chapman and Tom Hughes who all make a compelling argument that Dubbo CYMS have the best edge in the Group.
The tough task for Group 10 sides coming up will be trying to contain some of the best-attacking players in the region.
Best of luck to them.
It's a tactic NRL sides such as Canberra use often but the one-on-one strip made an appearance at Apex Oval on Sunday.
Macquarie centre Tyson Fuller pulled off a shocking steal to run away to score his second try of the day before looking to the tactic on most kick chases.
Parkes gave as good as they got, however, pulling off a few steals of their own.
Could it be something we see more of?
Who knows, but the one-on-one strip has stuck its head out at different times this season.
Only a few weeks ago, Preston Simpson scored a try for Wellington after stealing the ball off Macquarie's Clayton Daley.
It's not every day a front rower scores a try let alone a double but on Sunday, St Pat's skipper Zac Merritt did just that.
The ever-reliable Saints forward crashed over for a try on each side of the half-time break, in a performance that might have some of his wingers or centres on notice.
A double at the first grade level is something Merritt believes he's never achieved, but he said he's just glad that he's off the "nudie".
"It's something I can't really recall," he said.
"It's been something like 10 years easy since I've got a double.
"I was probably playing in juniors when it last happened."I'll take it anytime being up front there, but I'm off the nudie, that's the main thing."
It's taken seven rounds but Lithgow finally got off their first victory of the season over the weekend.
Taking on Orange CYMS at Tony Luchetti Sportsground, the Workies Wolves scored a 34-22 win, their first in 2023.
The meeting between the two previously winless Group 10 sides provided plenty of points as Dylan Miles and Tallan Egan both scored doubles.
On the other hand, Orange CYMS' Pat Williams scored a hat-trick in the losing side, something he can bring up at training if teammates start to get a bit lippy.
READ ALSO:
There was plenty of action to admire at Apex Oval on Sunday but arguably one of the stars of the day was the canteen, manned by the Macquarie Raiders.
Lines were often several hungry customers long and the only problem for those in line was deciding what to choose.
Could you have a pluto pup?
Perhaps a beef and gravy roll? Or even a chicken schnitzel and gravy roll?
While the Raiders haven't had a great deal of success on the field, their efforts must be recognised for the work they often do of feeding the hungry footy fans.
All but two Peter McDonald Premiership sides will enjoy a bye next week.
Everyone except Parkes and Forbes.
The two proud one-club towns will take each other on in their annual June Long Weekend battle, this year being played at Pioneer Oval.
It's a match that is always a must-watch, both sides love to get it over on another and the crowd is usually as vocal as any you'll hear.
With both respective sides coming off losses on the weekend, there will be plenty on the line come Sunday.
A win for Parkes would keep them in touch with Dubbo CYMS at the top of the Group 11 ladder.
Meanwhile, the Magpies are currently at the bottom of the pool with five points from six matches.
In such a close pool, every game is becoming more and more crucial.
Something which adds an extra bit of spice to the weekend's match.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.