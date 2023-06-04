Man dies following collision with truck in Central West

A motorist has died after colliding with a truck on the Newell Highway.
At about 5.50am on Saturday, June 3, emergency services were called to the Newell Highway at Tomingley, 53km southwest of Dubbo, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District arrived to find a B-double truck and car had collided, before the truck rolled blocking both lanes.
The driver of the car, believed to be in his 40's, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
READ ALSO:
The male driver of the truck was taken to Dubbo Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the cause of the crash has commenced.
Vehicles in both directions are being diverted through Narromine via the Mitchell Highway and Tomingley Road.
As inquires continue police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact Orana Mid-Western police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.