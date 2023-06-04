Man dies following collision with truck in Central West

Central Western Daily
Man dies following collision with truck on the Newell Highway

By Newsroom
Updated June 4 2023 - 8:27pm, first published 8:19pm
A motorist has died after colliding with a truck on the Newell Highway.

