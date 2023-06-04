Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Orange United Warriors thrash Molong Bulls 50-4 in Woodbridge Cup

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 4 2023 - 9:10pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It wasn't officially a mercy rule but that was the sentiment behind the decision to call the Molong Bulls and Orange United Warriors clash early.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.