It wasn't officially a mercy rule but that was the sentiment behind the decision to call the Molong Bulls and Orange United Warriors clash early.
Full-time in the round seven Woodbridge Cup encounter was blown with 25 minutes remaining and a score-line of 50-4 in Warriors' favour.
While it was 14 points short of the official mercy rule, Bulls officials told the CWD that a combination of match day injuries and a number of juniors playing up led to a coaches call to end the game prematurely.
The size difference between the clubs was evident from the sideline with Molong's smaller bodies unable to cope with their opponent's monster forward pack.
Warriors laid on 10 tries, a number of them long range, and repeatedly made easy metres up the middle of Molong Recreation Ground.
At half-time the score already sat at 42-4.
Despite those imposing stats, Warriors coach Ethan Bereyne said he was still on the lookout for a complete performance from his side as they try to keep pace with front runners Manildra Rhinos and Condobolin Rams.
"Now we have a few boys back we are starting to look better than we have been," he said.
"It's been a mixed bag, I don't think we've played a full game to our potential yet. We have played some good footy but it's only been 40 minutes at a time.
"Definitely plenty to work on."
He also revealed he was targeting a return from a nasty knee injury in their next match against Canowindra Tigers.
"I'm hoping to be back for Canowindra but I'm not going to push it," he said.
"I've got a tear in my meniscus and a fracture on my bone. That happened first round so pretty unlucky."
Earlier in the league tag, Molong prevailed 34-18 in an entertaining clash.
Fullback Katie Fulwood was the pick of the bunch, scoring four tries to help Bulls leapfrog Warriors into third place.
"I'm pretty buggered," she said.
"It was an unreal game, definitely not easy.
"We deserved that one and we needed it."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
