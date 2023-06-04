A burst pipe has partially flooded the Mitchell Highway in Orange.
Emergency services were called to the March Street intersection near Orange High School after 2pm, Sunday.
Large amounts of running water bubbled out from underground across both lanes and the footpath.
Police and fire fighters redirected traffic. Orange City Council teams are working to turn off water at the source.
Sections of the road were visibly damaged, witch chunks of tarmac strewn across a small area.
A worker on the scene told the CWD underground movement makes broken pipes more frequent this time of year.
Flooding had eased by 3pm but still water remained across much of the road. Detours remain in place as of 3.15pm.
This story will be updates as more information becomes available.
