Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Mitchell Highway flooded near Orange High School after pipe burst

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated June 4 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Highway flooded near Orange High School after pipe burst.
Mitchell Highway flooded near Orange High School after pipe burst.

A burst pipe has partially flooded the Mitchell Highway in Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.