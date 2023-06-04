CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday, Jude was at the Gowrie Newstead Child Care opening, Studio Sessions at The Corner Store Gallery with Javier and Rocky, The Kinross Wolaroi Cadet Unit Formal Mess at the Ex-Service's Club, the monthly Seafood Night at Duntryleague and the Culture Hub International Night at the Orange Uniting Church Hall.
On Saturday, Jude went to the Gotcha 4 Life fundraising ball at Emus, Orange City Rugby's Ladies Day at Pride Park and Bruce Takiari's birthday at Parrot Distillery.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
