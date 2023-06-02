Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Breaking

Drugs, weapons found during police search following alleged pursuit near Cowra

Updated June 2 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 24-year-old allegedly blew over the legal limit after a police pursuit near Cowra. Picture by Carla Freedman.
A 24-year-old allegedly blew over the legal limit after a police pursuit near Cowra. Picture by Carla Freedman.

A short, high speed pursuit on the Mid Western Highway has led highway patrol officers to discover an alleged bounty of weapons and drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.