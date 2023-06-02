A 31-year-old alleged to have shone a laser beam at an aircraft a number of times has been arrested as part of a bumper police sting in the Central West.
Around 10pm on Thursday, NSW Police received reports a person was directing a laser beam at an aircraft a number of times.
Following inquiries, officers arrested a 31-year-old man at a home on Arbory Close, Dubbo.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with possess or uses a prohibited weapon without permit and interfering with a crew member while in an aircraft.
He has been refused bail and will appear at Dubbo Local Court on June 14.
The 31-year-old was one the oldest of three men picked up as part of Operation Rhino, which has been tasked with targeting property-related crime out west since April, 2023.
The other men - a 19-year-old and 20-year-old - were also arrested over the last couple of days.
On Thursday, June 1, the 19-year-old was arrested after police received reports a motorcyclist was riding dangerously in Baird Drive, Dubbo.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and slapped with a number of charges, including not stopping during a police pursuit and drive recklessly/furiously at high speed and in a dangerous manner.
He, too, was refused bail.
The third man, the 20-year-old, was arrested after police patrols noticed a man jumping fences. A short time later the man was found hiding between two cars.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and found to be in breach of bail. He was given conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Friday, June 2.
Inquiries under Operation Rhino continue.
