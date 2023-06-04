Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Snow in Orange: May, 2023 our driest month in over two years

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated June 4 2023 - 11:59am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

May was officially Orange's driest month in over two years and our barest end to winter rain-wise since 2017.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.