May was officially Orange's driest month in over two years and our barest end to winter rain-wise since 2017.
The city's official weather station at the Orange Airport recorded 23.2 millimetres of rain over 31 days of May.
After a couple of extremely wet years, some will have welcomed the dry spell.
It's the least amount of rain recorded over the course of a month in Orange since April 2021, when just 5mm was poured out of the rain gauge at the airport.
In terms of May rainfall totals, 2023 recorded a below average amount of rain.
Although one of our driest months on average each year with just 50.8mm as a mean, May 2023 was our driest end to autumn in seven years.
In 2017, 20.6mm was recorded. In the month of May since then there was 37mm in 2018, 76.6mm in 2019, 69.2mm in 2020, 41.2mm in 2021 and 102.4 in 2022.
The dry weather across the Central West throughout May also coincided with two predictions of snow as the mercury dipped.
On both occasions the snow held off, but it did give residents across Orange an early taste of winter. Is our on-again, off-again relationship with snow forecasting set to continue in 2023?
The Bureau of Meteorology says predicting snowfall more than a week in advance is tricky, due to its highly variable nature.
For that reason, the Bureau doesn't produce long-range forecasts for the snow season.
"But it is possible to look at Australia's climate drivers to get an idea of what might come along," the Bureau said in a statement.
The same climate drivers that affect Australia's weather also influence our snow season and may give an insight into possible snow depths.
During an El Nio event, rainfall is usually below average across eastern Australia, meaning less snowfall on the Australian Alps.
Additionally, during El Nio, temperatures are often warmer during the day. Orange was forecast to max out at 17 degrees on both Friday and Saturday - well above the long-term average of 10.5 degrees for June.
Each El Nio event is different, and a few El Nio years have had well-above-average snow depths, the Bureau says.
Since 2000, no El Nio year has produced large snow depths, with these winters tending to be particularly dry.
