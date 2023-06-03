Central Western Daily
Dubbo Regional Council approves fifth poultry farm for Wellington region

By Ciara Bastow
June 4 2023 - 6:00am
A $5 million, 50,000 bird poultry farm has been approved for Gladstone Road, Bodangora just 14 minutes from the Wellington CBD.

