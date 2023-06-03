Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Emergency rescue agencies undergo training activities in Central West

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
June 3 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the biggest rail yard precincts in the region has descended into complete chaos - organised chaos, that is.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.