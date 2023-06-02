Central Western Daily
Letters to the editor | Central Western Daily letters to June 3, 2023

June 3 2023 - 6:30am
Have your say: Send us a letter to the editor by emailing nick.mcgrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au

There's a time to be silent and a time to speak, yet we note how two "past tense" characters are being allowed to speak out of turn lecturing our society today for its shortcomings despite having themselves made an unholy mess in their previous positions as members of parliament.

