There's a time to be silent and a time to speak, yet we note how two "past tense" characters are being allowed to speak out of turn lecturing our society today for its shortcomings despite having themselves made an unholy mess in their previous positions as members of parliament.
I refer to Paul Keating's unruly outbursts of late, and Malcolm Turnbull's crazier than ever "new ideas" when he has already left us with an unfavorable legacy of the Snowy Mountains river catastrophe a debt, blown way out of proportion, a project that may well never be realised.
Both these men (it would seem) are evidently desperate to be seen and heard on the world stage just to appear relevant and needed, which they aren't.
People would rather listen to the ones of today have their say, as to how, they feel, we should all live our lives today to suit them - and we already have enough crazy views and actions from today's misguided element to cope with.
It's time Keating and Turnbull closed up shop and really retired from politics gracefully.
Time for the media (with guts that is) to draw more attention to the real issues, like an ailing economy through lack of proper management.
Although news about global warming/climate change doesn't often make the front page of newspapers, regular updates in the media remind us of its presence.
A recent report from the World Meteorological Organisation warned that: "A warming El Nino is expected to develop in the coming months, and this will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory."
Those words are enough to give me at least one sleepless night.
Climate change is not going to suddenly stop.
Actions are being taken around the world, in the hope that we avoid "catastrophic" climate change.
That's another set of words to remind me of the challenges facing our children and grandchildren.
The well-being and mental health of Australians have been significantly impacted by the mounting pressures they have faced in recent years. It is crucial that we acknowledge and address the hardships our communities are enduring.
Amidst these challenges, there is a dedicated army of individuals working tirelessly to improve mental well-being. The Australian Mental Health Prize, established by UNSW Sydney, aims to honour those making ground-breaking contributions in advocacy, research, and community service.
Nominations are now open, and we strongly encourage individuals from every corner of Australia to join us in paying tribute to the mental health heroes in their communities. Whether it be a researcher shedding light on innovative treatments, an advocate fighting for policy change, or a community service provider making a tangible impact, their efforts deserve recognition.
To nominate someone for the Australian Mental Health Prize, please visit www.australianmentalhealthprize.org.au. Submissions close on July 17.
Let us unite as a nation to honour those making a profound difference in the lives of others. Together, we can foster a society that values mental health and provides support to those in need.
