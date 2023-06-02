The new Orange Regional Conservatorium (ORC) will feature world-class audio equipment in the Recital Hall, elevating it to one of the most superior music spaces anywhere in regional Australia.
A $250,000 donation from the Cadia Legacy Fund, set up by Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley Operations, will enable the purchase of a high-fidelity audio system, a front-of-house speaker system, and a suite of high-quality industry microphones and accessories.
With the equipment, it is anticipated the new ORC Recital Hall will provide one of the most superior music spaces in the country.
The venue will have the capability to host everything from small classical music chamber ensembles, contemporary jazz, big band, folk, pop music and will also be an ideal venue for graduations, festivals, lectures, masterclasses, AGMs, conferences and corporate events.
ORC Chair of Management Committee, Dr Pam Ryan said the new equipment will help ensure music comes to life within the building.
"The Orange Regional Conservatorium welcomes Cadia Valley Operations as our very first Founding Benefactor. We greatly appreciate this generous grant for the purchase of high-quality technical equipment. It will undoubtedly enrich the music experience within our beautiful Recital Hall," Dr Ryan said.
Cadia Acting General Manager, Mick Dewar said the Cadia Legacy Fund focuses on supporting strategic projects which will leave a legacy on the local region.
"Our Cadia Legacy Fund looks for the opportunity to support projects that will build the capacity of our region into the future. The ORC project aligns with two of our key strategic pillars of Sustainability, Technology & Innovation, and Tourism," Mr Dewar said.
"Fitting out the Recital Hall with the latest technology and equipment will increase the capability to bring a more diverse and wide range of artists and events to the region.
"There is already such a diverse cross-section of the community who utilise the ORC and whether it be school groups, music students or concert attendees, the new equipment will provide a world-class experience right here in the Central West."
