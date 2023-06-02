Central Western Daily
$250,000 boost for new Orange Regional Conservatorium

June 2 2023 - 4:30pm
The new Orange Regional Conservatorium (ORC) will feature world-class audio equipment in the Recital Hall, elevating it to one of the most superior music spaces anywhere in regional Australia.

