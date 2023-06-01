Orange City Council has voted to develop an urban forest strategy.
Its purpose is to specify how to best protect our existing trees and how we can develop our urban forest and tree cover into the future.
The strategy will also determine where to plant future trees to maximise the benefits of an addition to our existing urban forest.
Climate change, the awareness of urban heat island effects, threats to biodiversity, pollution, carbon sequestration and the need to connect to nature has raised community awareness about the value of trees.
Community support for an urban forest strategy reflects this growing awareness and appreciation.
Council has engaged the Active Green Services consultancy to facilitate the strategy.
In order to provide opportunities for community grassroots input, drop-in workshops were organised by Active Green Services and Council staff and held at the Orange Botanic Gardens.
Attendees were able to voice concerns and give suggestions.
Orange residents are encouraged to have their say on the strategy.
Council is seeking input from the community to help with shaping this vision.
It is the community's opportunity to give Council a clear message about what we value about our urban forest and where and upon what we should be focussing future efforts.
For this project to be a success, support and leadership from our elected councillors is necessary.
Unfortunately, this could be in question, given recent decisions made in Council to pass a development application which will result in the removal of critically endangered box gum woodland. This was passed with an overwhelming majority (9 to 3).
Neil Jones is the President of the Environmentally Concerned Citizens of Orange (ECCO), and a member of the Parks, Trees and Waterways Council Committee, which strongly supports the urban forest strategy.
Mr. Jones said he finds it very ironic Orange City Council is in the process of developing an urban forest strategy to support protect and enhance urban tree cover, but has also approved the destruction of an area of critically endangered box woodland for a proposed residential subdivision.
"With a rescission motion coming before next week's council meeting seeking a redesign of the subdivision to save the trees, there is an opportunity to voice support for the trees at an onsite rally at 33 Maramba Road, Orange at 2pm Saturday afternoon," he added.
A chance to send a clear message about our trees.
