Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Alexander David Katoa in court for throwing sandwich at woman

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 1 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 7:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cut cheese toasted sandwich. File picture
A cut cheese toasted sandwich. File picture

A TOASTED sandwich tossed in the heat of the moment has served as a reminder to a man that his actions could land him back behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.