A TOASTED sandwich tossed in the heat of the moment has served as a reminder to a man that his actions could land him back behind bars.
Alexander David Katoa, 37, of Brilliant Street, Bathurst, was placed on a community correction order for 12 months after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 17, 2023 to common assault.
Katoa and the victim were at a home on Brilliant Street in Bathurst about 7pm on May 10, 2023 when an argument between the pair broke out, police documents before the court said.
After Katoa called the victim a "lazy gronk", the woman stood to leave when Katoa threw a toasted sandwich in her face.
He then grabbed the victim's keycard and threw it across the room before she collected her belongings and left, according to the police documents.
The police documents said Katoa called Bathurst Police Station about 7.20pm to say he had an argument with the woman and was worried she would call police.
Officers went to Katoa's home 15 minutes later, where he explained there had been a fight and he was sorry.
Katoa was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station about 9pm, after officers got an electronic statement from the victim.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed submitted to the court that his client's actions were towards the lower end of the scale, despite Katoa having an "extensive" criminal record for similar matters.
"There were quite unsavoury words said, but the sandwich being thrown ... He called police himself, he was apologetic," Mr Naveed said.
Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson told Katoa - who had previously served jail time for violent charges - that he could have been looking at two years in prison given his actions were "so wrong".
"People deserve to be safe and throwing a sandwich would have hurt. You've got to learn to walk away," Ms Atkinson said.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
