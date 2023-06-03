The one feature we can't afford to park

This week the Central Western Daily revealed Orange's new sporting precinct will be home to the biggest grandstand west of that old sandstone curtain.
A facility with a 1600-seat grandstand - well, 1598 seats for the sake of accuracy - is certainly the jewel in the crown of what will be a complex worth in the vicinity of $35 million.
The new designs, exclusively unveiled this week, are great to see.
If the pictures aren't enough to get even some of the part-time sports fans across Orange up and about, try some of these features on for size.
All core features of the original design are retained: A main grandstand, eight multi-purpose fields, athletics facilities, and a soccer field.
Seating in the main grandstand has been increased, likely pushing the total capacity above 8500 when including the sloped grass areas.
The structure features food and drink facilities, toilets, a media centre, camera points for broadcast and full cover.
The adjacent athletics facility comprises a second grandstand and 400 metre running track. Facilities for long jump, discus, shot put, high jump, javelin, pole vault and steeplechase are included.
A 'Marathon Tunnel' to allow long distance races to finish in front of the crowd also features in plans.
Installation of high-mounted night time lighting for all 10 fields is planned.
It will, without question, alongside the Jack Brabham fields, deliver Orange the best sporting precinct anywhere in regional NSW, not just west of the Blue Mountains.
However, there's always one point of conjecture. There has to be. And in the case of the Orange Sporting Precinct, you can roll out an old tape and hit the play button.
Parking. Where is it?
With the main ground clearly designed to attract big sporting events that could generate crowds anywhere between 8000 to 9000 people, is around 800 parking spaces - even with bus ranks clearly in the plan - really enough?
Now, it would be foolish if not a bit selfish to expect to just roll up to the ground for one of those events and find a park at the front gate.
But 800 seems a bit low, doesn't it?
The new complex isn't in the middle of Orange. You can't find a pub and walk to the ground, as you would if a location like Wade Park was being revamped.
And anyone who has been to Moore Park to watch the footy would tell you it's fairly common place to park somewhere in the windy streets of Paddington and then walk to the Sydney Football Stadium.
Can you do that in Orange? It's about 3 kilometres from the nearest pub (the Western) to the site of the new complex - around a 45 minute walk.
And the public transport network in a regional city like Orange is serviceable, but would it stand up during a major event? The jury is out on that one.
Parking is the easiest aspect of any plan or development to look at and think 'have we got enough there?'
This is such an important project for Orange. Without getting too wrapped up sporting puns, it's a game-changer. Not just for major events either. The fields capacity is almost unrivalled anywhere across regional NSW, instantly making us an attractive option for all junior and major sports carnivals. They're the sorts of events that can deliver major cash injections for Orange's economy.
So let's ensure we've got everything right.
The facility looks brilliant. It caters for just about all sports, from the juniors to elite levels. A lack of parking in the area would be a real shame.
You only have to look just down the road to the hospital, or head out to Brabham on a Saturday morning for junior soccer, to see the major headaches caused by a void in parking.
Let's not make the same mistakes all over again.
Editor, Nick McGrath
