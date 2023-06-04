Tyler Tatnell has just made history but he isn't putting too much pressure on himself to pick a career path just yet.
Mr Tatnell is the first pharmacy technician recipient of the NSW Department of Education school-based apprenticeship and traineeships program.
The 16-year old will spend the next two years working at Orange hospital, completing 100 days of paid employment alongside his studies.
The Orange High School student said he loved being given the added responsibility in a fast-paced workplace.
"I love it," he said.
"It's a really good opportunity to be here and get experience. They give me a lot of responsibility.
"Usually in the mornings I'll start by heading down to the wards, I'll check the medicine and make sure they have it all.
"In the afternoons I'll go down to the Aboriginal mental health wards where I'll do the same thing but it's a lot more interactive.
"The nurses will come and talk to me about the patients and their dosage or any difficulties they may be having.
"I then take that information to the pharmacist and we discuss any changes that need to be made so it makes me very involved."
Mr Tatnell, a Wiradjuri man, said he was still deciding what career path he would follow but was definitely immersed in the field of medicine.
"Pharmacy is a new interest of mine," he said.
"I'm still deciding what I want to go into, I'm still a kid trying to figure things out.
"This is an amazing opportunity for anyone to take up even if you don't want to go into pharmacy specifically.
"Just getting to go around the hospital, interact with different parts of it and see how they work. That really helps out if you want to go into medicine."
Jarrad Smith, coordinator of Aboriginal Traineeships and Pathways, said the initiative was more than simply preparing students for a specific job.
"We've spent the last 10 months getting it set up," he said.
"They get to put what they are learning into practice so it's really hands-on and a big opportunity to develop themselves.
"It's also about using soft skills to connect with adults and putting communication skills into practice."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily.
