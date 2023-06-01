Up to half-a-dozen skip bins were set alight on Wednesday night with new housing estates around Orange targeted.
Firefighters from the North West Orange Rural Fire Brigade were called to Sliverdown Way at 7.45pm on May 31 and then to Breeze Road an hour later.
In the case of the former, duty officer with the fire brigade, Nils Waite, said the fire "threatened" at least one of the properties that was under construction nearby.
"People living in new estates while there's other houses getting built around them, if they see any suspicious activity they should contact police to try and stop these kind of things from happening," he said.
"With the way construction is these days with houses being built so close to each other, if they do take hold of a structure it could take out a couple if we don't get onto them quickly."
Orange Fire Brigade, as well as police, were also called to skip fires in Mistral Court and Fahy Crescent between 10.45pm and 11.15pm.
Mr Waite said there were no people inside any of the buildings at the time of the fires.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have since commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incidents.
Police believe the fires were linked and, as inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Orange Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
