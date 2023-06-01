Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures and achievements.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman took these snaps of students from Calare Public School participating in their Yulunga Games last Thursday, June 1.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.