Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Breaking

Police search Binnaway home after 2018 death of baby girl

Updated June 1 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A home has been searched by police as investigations continue into the death of a baby in the western area five years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.