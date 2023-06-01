The Weekender List: What's on in Orange June 2 to June 4

Plus One and Simple Stone at the Blind Pig. Get double the entertainment for just $10. Doors open at 6pm and the music starts at 7.30pm. Get your ticket here.
Orange Youth Hub Friday Night Pool Competition at Orange Youth Hub. This 8-Ball involves a knock out style match setup with free pizza for dinner. First break at 6pm. More details here.
Studio sessions: Javier and Rocky at the Corner Store Gallery from 6pm. Get to know some of the region's best young talent. Get more details here.
Red wine and winter dishes with Michael Manners at Ross Hill Wines: Join a cooking class of delicious winter dishes with perfectly matched red wines. Three hours of culinary bliss. More details here.
Sunday, June 4
Beers for Queers at the Parkview Hotel. Get on down to the Parkie at 6pm on Sunday with the Rainbow City Festival crew. More details here.
Rise Up: Catch the Orange Male Voice Choir and Cantar Community Choir who are joining forces to perform a benefit concert for flood relief for the Central West region. The concert begins at 2pm at the Orange City Bowling Club. Tickets are available at the Club and include afternoon tea. Cost is just $25 per person. More details here.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
