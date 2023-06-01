The Weekender List: What's on in Orange June 2 to June 4

Central Western Daily
What's on in Orange from Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:16pm
Friday, June 2

Sydney Symphony performs Beethoven at Orange Civic Theatre: The Sydney Symphony is in town this weekend performing Beethoven. This spectacular concert marks 85 years of regional tours by the orchestra. Catch the concert at 7.30pm, tickets are currently sold out.

