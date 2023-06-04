Plans to install lighting along an Orange walking track have proven extremely unpopular with nearby residents, but comfortably garnered overhaul community support.
Those are the findings of a recent online survey conducted by Orange City Council.
Wirrabarra Walk runs about 750-metres between Forbes Road and Coronation Drive, along the western boundary of Duntryleague. 24 homes back directly onto the path.
Council staff are pushing to install night lights along the entire route, but the plan has sparked "real concern" among nearby residents who believe it would make their area less safe, compromise privacy, and damage aesthetic appeal.
A YourSay survey put together by council concluded last month. It asked: "Do you support the proposal to install better lighting along Wirrabarra Walk to improve public safety in the area?"
One-hundred and nighty-eight people responded.
Published results show 62.8 per cent said yes, 33.2 per cent said no, and 4.0 per cent said they are unsure.
Some home owners have since told the Central Western Daily they believe the wording was unfairly "loaded" by including the heavily-contested claim safety would be improved, instead of worsened.
"You can always ask a question to get the answer that you want," Dr Glenda Hodge who lives on Wirrabarra Walk said.
"It seems to me, either this survey wasn't thought through at all ... or it was thought through very, very well to get what they want.
"We really don't think we're being [listened to] at all."
Further breakdown of the published results shows 82 per cent of respondents who live on the path oppose new lighting. Across the rest of Orange, just 24 per cent of respondents opposed with a sizable majority in support.
Asked to pick between one metre light bollards or a six metre overhead design, 33.3 per cent of all respondents chose the former, 35.4 per cent chose the latter, and 31.3 per cent said they prefer neither.
A handful of submitted responses on both sides of the issue were selected by council for publishing. These are attached at the bottom of this story.
Many nearby residents have repeatedly told the Central Western Daily they are concerned about the safety, privacy, cost, pollution, and vandalism implications of the design.
In March home owner Mark Blanchard said: "My house is only nine metres from that walkway and my bedroom and main living areas all face it. [Lighting up the backyard] would be intrusive.
"Nobody wants it all. That walkway has existed for 50 years now and I've never ever, ever heard anyone say 'it would be a good idea to put in lights.'
"We've given a whole list of real concerns to council ... they haven't properly engaged anybody who actually lives on the walkway with respect to what they would or wouldn't like."
Total costs are yet to be confirmed, but a $200,000 state government grant to subsidise construction has been secured via the NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Council says it "hopes" the lights will be solar powered.
After a string of complaints were lodged by residents, council organised for two senior staff and councillors to meet with home owners on March 16. About 36 people attended.
"They were to some extent prepared to listen, but then they just laughed us off and wouldn't engage properly," Mr Blanchard said at the time.
Dr Hodge said: "[They] were dismissive, rude, and putting resident's concerns down ... really antagonistic.
"The lighting, they implied, was a done deal and only the type [short bollards or tall light structures] needed to be chosen.
"The meeting was still running hot at 9pm as residents were frustrated with the shutting down, dismissing of their concerns, and evading direct and honest answers."
A council spokesperson disputed this and defended the consultation process. They highlighted the online survey and face-to-face meetings with walkers at the site.
"The council has consulted with the community by organising a face-to-face session and through the online YourSay Orange platform," the representative said.
"Around 30 residents came to a face-to-face session in Matthews Park to see first-hand how the one-metre high bollard mounted lights could look in Wirrabarra and to learn more about the alternative taller pole-mounted lights.
"It was good for councillors and staff to hear community views, and for residents to learn how the dimmable paths lights could operate.
"A report on the consultation will be prepared for a future Council meeting, when a decision about the project will be considered."
