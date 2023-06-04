"This would attract people to use the area as a hang out spot at night and reduce safety for the residents in the area as well as well as create unwanted light pollution."

"How about consultation first to see if people wanted lights before applying for a grant? Neither option works."

"This proposal will impact on our safety, privacy and security. Lighting up the backyards of residents will encourage antisocial behaviour and increase crime, and vandalism."

"Lighting will bring undesirables to the area. Wirraburra Walk is not accessible for police vehicles. This lighting project is hugely expensive. .. I believe residents would prefer their rates put into other projects."

"Lighting will destroy the quiet enjoyment of life for people living along the walkway. If the walkway is used by walkers at night imagine sensor lights flashing on and off, disturbing residents let alone all the dogs barking."