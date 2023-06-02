The future is bright for Orange, but there's a lot in need of doing. That's the verdict of councillor Glenn Floyd.
Already pushing a case for re-election, the now-independent says water, mental health, infrastructure, and hospice palliative care are the primary areas he hopes to advance in local government.
Construction of a greyhound track in town, mountain bike facilities on Mount Canobolas, and existing projects including the sporting precinct and Lords Place overhaul are also listed as important developments.
"There's a lot of exciting things going on in the council space at the moment I've been very happy to be involved in. Moving into the next term and beyond [it] will good to see these happen," he told the Central Western Daily.
"I've certainly got some things on my to do list ... I'm running as a true independent now, and I'm looking forward to carrying on the good work that the previous councillors have done."
Councillor Floyd moved from Bathurst to the Colour City about 11 years ago. The father-of-two works as a warehouse technician at Cadia Valley Operations, and lists the "great outdoors" as his lifelong passion.
"Fishing, camping, hunting, all that sort of stuff ... certainly fishing is one of my great passions in life. Both for native fish around this district and whenever I can get to the occasional competition here and there," he said.
"I just just love the outdoors in general. I was keen sportsman in my younger days ... One of those guys that just loves to get out in the bush for an hour and do some hiking or whatever."
Floyd was elected to Orange City Council in 2021 on the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers ticket, but defected from the party last year alongside ally and friend Phil Donato.
"I've known the member for Orange about 15 years now and we've developed a good friendship in and around the political scene ... we've become good friends and we share very similar political ideas and social ethics, even our personal lives," he said.
The first term councillor says he believes he is across the major issues facing Orange, and has the capacity to make tough decisions.
"What I'll continue to do is look at the bigger picture and see how it's going to benefit Orange in the long run. And I know we're going to cop criticism probably over some things, that will happen," he said.
"I'd like to see Lords Place finalised and humming along. There's been a lot of conjecture ... and I know a lot of it's been negative, but I actually voted for that. I'm looking at the bigger picture down the track and that's what I like to do.
"I certainly want to see more happening in the space of the mountain bike track up ... once we get the balance right with the Indigenous side of things. You know ... tick all those boxes."
Primary focuses moving forward remain water, mental health, and construction of a hospice palliative care facility.
"They're some of the main things currently I'd like to see done and that will probably also carry on into an early into the early stages of the next term ... that's what I'm all about.
"I think the more infrastructure we can bring into Orange the better and certainly infrastructure that will that will stand the test of time and things like this."
