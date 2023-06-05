A new app designed to protect the city's "iconic" wineries from biosecurity threats could soon be rolled out on a larger scale.
Over the prior growing season, 90 producers across Orange, Mudgee, Canberra and Tumbarunba have kept tabs on who and what checks in and out of their vineyards as part of a Track and Trace pilot project.
With a focus on staff and equipment, more than 2000 movements were collected in five months through the Onside check-in app. The movements of those visiting some cellar doors were also tracked through the project.
NSW DPI director of plant biosecurity enhancement, Dr Shane Hetherington, said the data was put to the test in Orange through a two-day workshop where a biosecurity outbreak was simulated.
"This app is really important in that, while we're looking specifically at the wine industry, the principals that we're exploring here have got really broad applications," he said.
"Essentially, this could play out across a whole range of plant sectors including other horticulture sectors, cropping sectors.
"If someone's moving from an area where we know there is a pest threat and they come to a property, we know straight away from the data that the app generates."
He noted the app's ability to track movements at wineries would have been "perfect" for trying to limit the effects of the recent Varroa Mite outbreak which decimated bee hives.
While the doctor said it was still yet to be decided if the plan would eventually be for everyone, regardless of what industry they worked in, to have the app, he noted it was a possibility.
NSW Wine president, Mark Bourne, was in Orange as part of the conference which compared results of the trial with another project run in 2019 which ran the same emergency response simulation without the help of real-time data from an app.
He boiled the trial down to assessing the effectiveness of QR Codes when dealing with a biosecurity threat, much like those which were used during the heights of the Covid pandemic.
"We all learned during Covid that everyone's got a shared responsibility in biosecurity. One person or one group can't do it by themselves," he said.
"The big threats for the NSW wine industry are the pest and disease threats. Some of them are already in this country and some aren't. The exercise is how we can perhaps prevent it and how we can better respond."
He pointed to grape phylloxera, an insect pest which is prevalent "in a few areas" of Victoria as one such threat the app could help stop.
"In NSW, it's not widespread at all and there's no known phylloxera in the NSW wine regions at this stage. This program is part of preventing that becoming a reality," he said.
"If phylloxera got into NSW, we would have to re-plant those vineyards that are affected in those regions which is an expensive and long-term procedure."
He noted that a determination of if and when the app could be rolled out across the state was still up for determination.
The Southern NSW Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub's role is to support the project through funding from the federal government.
The Hub's director, Cindy Cassidy, said the benefits of good biosecurity were shared across the economy and the community.
"The Orange region for example, about 43 per cent of the economic activity in the region is driven by business and by people coming from outside the region," she said.
"That is significantly underpinned by the wine industry. Anything that negatively affects the profitability, the productivity or the activity within the wine industry will have a significant effect on motels, restaurants and all of the things that are important for this region."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
