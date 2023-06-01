A goal in the dying moments has Orange Tigers fans dreaming of finals footy once again.
Taking on the Tier one Dubbo Demons at Waratah Sports Ground, the home side were behind for the majority of the match until Sam Proudfoot kicked a goal in the last minute to snatch a 4.11.35 to 4.6.30 win.
Tigers ruck Brad Cussans was one of the best on ground and said it was a relief when the final siren went.
"We knew they were going to try and hit us hard," he said.
"We're fighting for the top three so of course everyone was switched on, so it was definitely satisfying in the end."
The win was the Tigers' second in three weeks and with the Demons still yet to taste victory, the orange and blacks are well situated to play in the finals for the first time since 2019.
"The boys definitely needed a win to keep that momentum going throughout the season," Cussans added.
"The only thing we can do is maintain our position and try to beat the Giants and the Bushies. They've been pretty dominant in the past few years and I think it's time for a change."
Demons captain Joe Hedger admitted his side were continuing to get better but it didn't make the loss less painful.
"It was very tough, the conditions were pretty ordinary and at the end of the day we just didn't capitalise when the wind was with us," he said.
"We lost by five points but it's an improvement on the first four games of the year, but it still hurts to lose."
Jake Egan kicked two goals for the Demons as did Isaac Heath as the visitors led 4.6.30 to 3.7.25 going into the final quarter.
But Dubbo failed to get the ball over halfway and defended for the majority of the quarter, with Orange finally breaking through late to kick the winning goal.
Grant Langford and Brody Roache were two of the Demons' best, playing in the midfield and on the wing respectively.
In his first season with the club, Langford is someone Hedger believes is already a crucial part of their side.
"Grant has been a really good addition to our team and he is really starting to find his feet," he said.
"The boys are starting to link up a little bit and have some cohesion with him.
"Max Grant was a massive bloke for us on the weekend, he's slotted straight into the backline and is going to be very handy over the new few games.
"Some like Brody, he has played the last few years and is really starting to come into his own."
The Tigers tier two beat the Bathurst Bushrangers 5.13-43 to 3.2-20 while the women lost 0.5-5 to 1.6-12.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.