Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Orange Tigers beat Dubbo Demons and eye off Bathurst heavyweights

Tom Barber
Riley Krause
By Tom Barber, and Riley Krause
Updated June 1 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A goal in the dying moments has Orange Tigers fans dreaming of finals footy once again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.