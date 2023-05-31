JAKE Davis smiling as he declared he might be out of a job - no he hasn't gone crazy, it was a declaration of admiration rather than of fact.
On Wednesday night at the Bathurst Paceway the Browns Creek driver watched on trackside as Justin Reynolds climbed into the gig to cover for him and steered Rainbow Titan to an impressive win.
So impressive that Rainbow Titan not only clocked the fastest mile rate of his 43-start career and posted his first win in 320 days, but smashed his rivals too.
In the end there was 28.6 metres between the four-year-old horse and his nearest rival.
"This horse is used to having an extra 30 kilos on his back, the family won't put me back on," Davis, who's driven Rainbow Titan 36 times, laughed.
"We put Reyno on, he's been driving really good and he drives horses really well in front. Reyno being on him, he's a bit lighter that me."
Reynolds, who is rapidly closing in on the 150th winning drive of his career, had not driven Rainbow Titan prior to Wednesday night.
From a barrier five draw Davis initially discussed with Reynolds a plan to drop back in the running line, let others set the tempo, then launch later in the 1,730 metres race.
But just before the race was set to go, Davis changed his mind. It turned out to be a critical call.
"The plan was to go back, but I kind of changed my mind last minute and told Reyno to go forward," Davis said.
"If the sit is there I told him to take one, but nothing was there early enough to really give him a sit and it was a quick first quarter."
Reynolds pushed Rainbow Titan ($3.60) forward as the mobile barrier pulled away, crossing to take the lead.
It did take a bit of effort, the first quarter covered in 27.4 seconds, but once in front Rainbow Titan was never headed.
He led by some five metres over Why Not Surf as the bell for the final lap sounded, Reynolds able to back the tempo off to allow the favourite to grab a brief breather.
At the 600m mark the gap between Rainbow Titan and the chasing pack stood at around seven metres, but that soon changed in dramatic fashion.
By the 400m mark the gap was more than 20m. From there no-one was going to catch Rainbow Titan.
Reynolds took a quick look over his shoulder as the favourite ran down the home straight and it was enough to tell him he was headed for victory.
While Betting Star ($9, John O'Shea) flashed home from the rear of the field to grab second, he wasn't close to being in the same frame as Rainbow Titan.
The Grinfromeartoear x Leila Rainbow horse won by 28.6m in a 1:56.4 mile rate.
"He went good. He's been starting to race in a bit of form since we brought him back this time," Davis said.
"He [Reynolds] said that he didn't even have to whip him, he just pulled the plugs and away he went.
"He was in a longer distance race last week, but he got the mile this week and it suits him better, it was good. But to win by that much, it was a surprise."
