Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Justin Reynolds steers Rainbow Titan to his first win in 320 days.

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated June 1 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JAKE Davis smiling as he declared he might be out of a job - no he hasn't gone crazy, it was a declaration of admiration rather than of fact.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.