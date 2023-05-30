Insight into life goes a long way to seeing how to live in a way that is full and not wasteful.
It does not come easy because of flawed human nature.
Like the case of a group of five young people travelling in a car on a country road in Victoria last week.
Their speed of 130 kilometres per hour meant no forgiveness when the car hit a tree. Four died. It was heart wrenching for family and friends.
On the other hand, 'Nothing in life is more exciting and rewarding than the sudden flash of insight that leaves you a changed person,' wrote Arthur Webster.
I have seen examples of this in people I have known, like those who resolve to leave alcohol and drugs behind them, giving way for a better life.
People do forget themselves, their social responsibility, and the environment around. Time and again this brings people undone.
Lost limbs, paralysis and a cycle of self-pity are outcomes, as are broken relationships and the use and abuse of others.
We produce a lot of physical garbage from our lifestyle in Australia, same goes for the internal garbage inside every person that impacts each other and communities.
Insight is helpful to keep you on a good path in life.
The writers in the Good Book were indebted to discovering God can teach knowledge of life and with it, good judgement.
These people shared a faith in God and His word that taught them God is good and does good.
They valued His word above silver and gold and its eternal relevance, as do all who have faith in God.
One even commented, 'To all perfection there is a limit but not God's word, it is boundless.'
The idea of praxis I see as important in how to live.
That is, reflection and meditation that leads to action and then meditation and reflection on that action. This builds knowledge and understanding.
Or put another way. Think about it, do it, think about it and change as needed. Jesus was clear about where life, even eternal life is found. This was evident by what he did and taught.
For instance, as He could say with integrity, 'I am the way the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.' Many have found it so.
The Good Book asks us to consider our ways and not be found wanting, for we are wonderfully made.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.