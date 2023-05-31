Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Comment

Money Matters | Why your shares should hold up in the near future

By Russell Tym
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retail sales data shows the Australian economy is beginning to slow. File picture.
Retail sales data shows the Australian economy is beginning to slow. File picture.

Australian inflation has peaked and is declining. Unless there is a big wage breakout that should continue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.