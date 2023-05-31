The Metro Hotel is set to open its own cafe as part of upcoming revamp plans.
The historic Orange pub is also seeking to overhaul its interior and install a rear deck.
Internal walls will be removed to rearrange the layout of bar, bistro, kitchen, and poker machine area.
The rear deck will expand the building's footprint by about 23 square metres. Large pots may be installed outside.
Further works including a verandah restoration and changes at the entrance are planned in the future.
Exterior aesthetics are not expected to change dramatically.
The Metropolitan Hotel is located at 246 Anson Street, at the corner of Byng Street in Orange.
The site was converted from an 'old store' to a pub about 70 years ago, according to the development application. It is now owned by the Trysori Unit Trust.
Saunders Property has compiled the development application for Orange City Council.
Multiple pubs in Orange have revealed plans to renovate in recent months.
A complete overhaul of Hotel Canobolas will intitally feature new bars and dining areas, a multi-level car-park, outdoor artwork, an artisanal "providore" and more.
"[Changes] described in this DA represent just a small component of a much broader vision to upgrade," the application says.
