"When all the tubes came off me, I was lying on the bed thinking where the fuck do I go now."
Those are the words of Alan Bush who was brought to Orange in an effort to help him do away with an alcohol problem that nearly killed him.
An Englishman born and bred, Mr Bush moved to Australia less than a decade ago with his now ex-wife. After walking away from what he described as a bad marriage, he found himself homeless on the streets of Penrith.
"That's when my brain started to tick over about other people as well who were in the same situation," he said.
Mr Bush saw one of his best friends die from the effects of alcohol, once "ran with the Rebels" Motorcycle Club and also landed in jail for selling drugs.
Most notable of all, every time he's tried to clean up his act, his life started "going bad again".
"I'm covered in scars, bruises and brain headaches," he added.
This all culminated one day when he was taken to Blacktown Hospital after being found "completely unconscious" on a bench.
"I'd drunk that much alcohol that they took me to hospital and put me on a ventilator," he said.
When he was finally awake, he was left with a grim thought of what to do next.
"The doctors came out and said I'd have to go to rehab. They asked me how I fancied it and I told them I'd go," Mr Bush said.
"The doctor was glad I said that, because he told me I had no choice anyway."
He was airlifted to Orange where he would undergo rehab.
Upon release, he decided to remain in town, but struggled to find a place to call home.
After four failed attempts, he came across Safe Hands, a place where the city's most vulnerable can live and regain a sense of purpose.
He has lived there for a little more than a year now as he builds up the confidence to once again go out into the world on his own.
"I've saved up money in my account so I can afford to get a unit, get some furniture, but I'm not ready for that. I'm not ready yet," he said.
"If I moved out today, tomorrow I might go on the piss again. Don't get me wrong, I still have a drink every now and then, going to the bar, but it's moderate. Before it was wake up and have a drink. Instead of a water, it was a bag of goon."
Mr Bush believes if he hadn't found Safe Hands, then he would be dead.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
