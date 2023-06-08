Tax returns made easy Advertising Feature

James Madden from Madden Partners said now is the perfect time to get organised and ready to submit your tax returns. Picture Supplied

Tax time is almost here with June 30 fast approaching. With bills starting to pile up and living costs increasing substantially, people have never been more eager to get their tax returns completed in the hope of a good refund.

James Madden, partner and accountant at Madden Partners in Orange, said that making sure your tax is done correctly in 2023 was vital to ensure you get the best results. "It is important to get your tax done by a professional so you can get the best refund possible," he said. "Make sure all your paperwork and receipts are in order so you can get your return done quickly and smoothly."

While it is always vital to make sure all claims and returns were accurate, James said there were a number of things the ATO were focusing on this year.



"The ATO will be looking at rental properties and making sure any claims or deductions against those such as repairs or depreciation are correct, and they will also look at rental income and any interest," he said. "Income from places such as cryptocurrency and shares is set to be another focus, along with working from home expenses given more and more people are heading back into the normal offices."

Madden Partners was formed in 2016 and has grown over the past seven years to become one of Orange's leading financial service providers. With a team of 15 staff providing dedicated service, James said it had never been easier to get your tax return done by a professional. "We do a lot of individual tax returns and we have really refined the processes we use to make it simpler for everyone.

"We simply get all the information we need from the ATO and give clients a call to go over anything outstanding," he said. "Clients can then submit any paperwork, claims or receipts needed via our software portal and we handle it from there, it is so much smoother and much more convenient for clients."