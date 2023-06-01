WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.
A neighbour who was with alleged murderer Craig Henry Rumsby on the evening Gulgong teenager Michelle Bright went missing said he left his house before midnight.
Mr Rumsby, 56, is on trial for the alleged murder of Ms Bright in 1999 as well as an alleged sexual attack on another Gulgong teenager in 1998. Mr Rumsby has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Ms Bright has been identified with the permission of her family.
Mr Rumsby's former neighbour at Cooks Gap, Victor Ellis, took to the stand on Tuesday, May 30.
The court heard police had spoken to Mr Ellis in 1999 where he had told them Mr Rumsby was at his property on the night of February 26, 1999.
Mr Ellis said he told police Mr Rumsby had left "between 10.30pm and 11pm".
The court heard on May 29 Mr Rumsby told police in 1999 he had left at 3am on February 27, possibly earlier.
Crown prosecutor Lee Carr SC asked Mr Ellis if Mr Rumsby had spoken to him after he had talked with police.
"Yes, Craig came down to my place and he asked me if police said anything," Mr Ellis said.
"I told him that between 10.30 and 11 [was when you left]."
"Did he say anything about police speaking to him?" Mr Carr said.
"Yes. He said 'it wasn't f---ing me'. He said it wasn't him. [He was] swearing and carrying on.
"He said he got the DNA done and it wasn't f---ing me."
"Did he speak to you about what you could say to police?" Mr Carr said.
"No, he just said it wasn't f---ing me," Mr Ellis said.
Defence lawyer Nicholas Broadbent questioned Mr Ellis about his memory of the night of February 26, 1999.
Mr Ellis said he and Mr Rumsby could have been playing cards or watching the football on TV, as they often did when he came over.
"You told police he was there, but is it possible that you don't have a memory of what exactly took place at your house that night?" Mr Broadbent said.
"No, that's not possible. He was at my house and he left between 10.30pm and 11pm," Mr Ellis said.
"And you watched the football?" Mr Broadbent said.
"Well I don't know whether we watched footy or played cards," Mr Ellis said.
"Are you sure about what time he left?" Mr Broadbent said.
"Pretty sure," Mr Ellis said.
"Is it possible the actual events of that night you've mixed up with one of the many other times Mr Rumsby came over?" Mr Broadbent said.
"I don't think so," Mr Ellis said.
The trial now moves into a section detailing an undercover police operation. Non-publication orders are in effect, meaning media cannot report details regarding this operation.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.