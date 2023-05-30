'Outrageous' paramedic assault at Orange hospital prompts concern

A recent assault of paramedics and nurses in Orange has prompted concerns the "outrageous" behaviour is becoming more frequent.
In April at least three Orange Health Service staff were abused by a man after he called triple-zero and sought their assistance.
Over several hours he verbally abused them, threatened violence, punched machinery, chased a nurse and required patients to be moved for their own safety.
Scott Leslie Hurst-Thomas of the Mitchell Highway pleaded guilty to stalking, intimidatio and affray charges at Orange Local Court on May 25, 2023.
The 36-year-old wore a gray hoodie and stared at the ground, cramped over, shaking his head. His partner and daughter sat in the public gallery.
"You certainly didn't see this 15 years ago ... I don't know what's going on," sentencing magistrate David Day said.
Hurst-Thomas called an ambulance to his home about 1am on April 28, 2023. He was immediately hostile, telling one paramedic: "I'm going to punch you in the face."
At hospital he continued to make violent threats, referring to nurses as "spastic," "incompetent," "useless," and "motherf---ers."
He later punched a fluids machine. Security restrained the man and called police after he attempted to hunt down one nurse who had left out of fear.
When officers attempted to speak to Hurst-Thomas, he said: "I'm in too much pain. Just f--- off."
In court, he again said chronic pain was responsible for his behavior.
"It's just outrageous ... who'd want to be a nurse now when you get that sort of treatment?" magistrate Day said.
"I don't want to send him to Bloomfield because he'll probably assault staff there."
Scott Leslie Hurst-Thomas will be sentenced on August 9, 2023.
