Students cheered on their teammates and competed in track and field events at the 2023 James Sheahan Catholic High School athletics carnival last week.
Budding athletes took to the school's Norton Park field in both sports uniform and in fancy dress.
Photographer Carla Freedman was on hand last Thursday to snap these photos of the afternoon.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.