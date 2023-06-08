As the time to complete our tax return draws closer, the ATO has revealed the top three things that will be in its sights this year.
"Within these areas, we have identified common mistakes and are particularly focused on addressing these and supporting taxpayers and registered tax agents to get their claims right this year," ATO assistant commissioner Tim Loh said.
The ATO's review of income tax returns shows nine in 10 rental property owners are getting their tax returns wrong, which often sees rental income being left out or mistakes being made with property-related deductions, such as overclaiming expenses or claiming for improvements to private properties.
The ATO states it is focused on interest expenses and ensuring rental property owners understand how to correctly apportion loan interest expenses where part of the loan was used for private purposes (or the loan was refinanced with a private purpose).
"You can only claim interest on a loan used to purchase a rental property to earn rental income," Mr Loh said. "Don't forget, if your loan also includes a private expense, such as for a new car or a trip to Bali, you can only claim an interest deduction for the portion relating to producing your rental income."
It's important that your claims properly reflect your work arrangements.
"There have also been some changes in how you calculate things like working from home deductions, so don't be tempted to just copy and paste your prior year's claims," said Mr Loh. "We know a lot of people are working back in the office more compared to last year."
The ATO is focused on ensuring taxpayers understand the changes to the working from home methods and can back up their claims.
To claim working from home expenses as a deduction, you can use the actual cost or the revised fixed rate method, so long as you meet the eligibility and record-keeping requirements.
Capital gains tax (CGT) comes into effect when you dispose of assets such as shares or properties. To ensure you're meeting your obligations and paying the right amount of tax, you need to calculate a capital gain or capital loss for each asset you dispose of unless an exemption applies.
According to Mr Loh, your main residence is generally exempt from CGT, except if you've used your home to produce income, such as renting out all or part of it through the sharing economy (such as Airbnb), or running a business from home, then CGT may apply.
The ATO reminds taxpayers of the importance of keeping records of the income-producing period and the portion of the property used to produce income to calculate your capital gain. If you used your property to earn income and qualify for an exemption, make the election in your tax return.
Orange Credit Union (OCU) was founded on the mission to 'help people help themselves, and each other' and are dedicated to helping the local community become financially fit. Their 'Little Orange Book of Savings Tips' helps to reveal some of the best savings tips from across the Central West region
With cost of living pressures on the rise, there is no better time to learn from others and share insights to help people make the most of their money.
There is no one size fits all approach to managing finances, so OCU reached out to prominent locals, employees, and the wider community who have shared their saving experiences to help others in the first edition of the 'Little Orange Book of Savings Tips'.
Popular tips include:
It's no surprise that the number one 'Financial Fitness' goal across the Central West region is to save money. Whether it's saving for a deposit on a home loan, new car, paying off debt, planning for a holiday or something special, we all could do with a little know-how to reach our goal.
You should also make sure you're getting the best home loan that works for you. Many financial institutions offer a 'Home Loan Health Check' to take a refreshed look at your finances and may provide alternative options which are more suitable for your current financial position.
There are many ways OCU can help new and existing customers with their banking and borrowing, and their 'Little Orange Book of Savings Tips' is available as a free download via their website.
To find out more about how they can help you, call 02 6362 4466 or visit www.orangecu.com.au.
It is tax time again, and while everyone hoped this year would be easier than last, the challenges for both individuals and businesses continue to build. Budgeting and planning for the coming months is going to be more important than ever.
Eleven interest rate rises since early 2022, along with notable cost of living pressure, makes it imperative to claim everything you are entitled to when lodging your tax return.
Sharon Lord, managing partner of local accountants and business advisors YBM, suggested that you make yourself aware of changes to tax-deductible expenses and be conscious of areas of 'focus' as announced by the ATO. "There are many resources available to ensure that tax time is smooth and you are maximising your claim, and firms like YBM are here to help," she said. "The ATO website can also be a good place to start."
The 'side hustle' is going to be under scrutiny this year, particularly as so many Australians have looked to supplement their income or work additional jobs. Animal breeders, digital platform and content creators, ride share and food delivery services, even media influencers could be targeted.
YBM suggest you seek advice or do your research as to what you need to declare as income, what you can claim on the expense side, and as usual record keeping will be crucial.
Sharon said that this time of year was also the perfect time to plan for the coming months and year ahead. "Times remain volatile and tough for many, we have rising costs, rising interest rates and relief seems to still be some time away," she said. "Budgeting is a valuable tool in assessing the impact of these factors, identifying the times of greatest concern, and brainstorming potential solutions or ways to navigate these times."
In addition to accounting and budgeting, YBM also offer Board of Advice services, meeting with business owners on a monthly or quarterly basis to help measure performance, review strategy and manage change.
Sharon said everyone was encouraged to reach out to the YBM team of accountants, financial planners, and business advisors this tax time. To find out more, visit www.ybm.com.au.
Tax time is almost here with June 30 fast approaching. With bills starting to pile up and living costs increasing substantially, people have never been more eager to get their tax returns completed in the hope of a good refund.
James Madden, partner and accountant at Madden Partners in Orange, said that making sure your tax is done correctly in 2023 was vital to ensure you get the best results. "It is important to get your tax done by a professional so you can get the best refund possible," he said. "Make sure all your paperwork and receipts are in order so you can get your return done quickly and smoothly."
While it is always vital to make sure all claims and returns were accurate, James said there were a number of things the ATO were focusing on this year.
"The ATO will be looking at rental properties and making sure any claims or deductions against those such as repairs or depreciation are correct, and they will also look at rental income and any interest," he said. "Income from places such as cryptocurrency and shares is set to be another focus, along with working from home expenses given more and more people are heading back into the normal offices."
Madden Partners was formed in 2016 and has grown over the past seven years to become one of Orange's leading financial service providers. With a team of 15 staff providing dedicated service, James said it had never been easier to get your tax return done by a professional. "We do a lot of individual tax returns and we have really refined the processes we use to make it simpler for everyone.
"We simply get all the information we need from the ATO and give clients a call to go over anything outstanding," he said. "Clients can then submit any paperwork, claims or receipts needed via our software portal and we handle it from there, it is so much smoother and much more convenient for clients."
For people who do need to visit the Madden Partners office, the team will be operation extended opening hours including weekends during the busy tax period. With no question or issue to big or small, James said people should call 02 6361 0735 or visit www.maddenpartners.com.au to find out more.