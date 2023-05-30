The fatal multi-car crash outside Orange on Tuesday morning followed a high speed police chase, it has emerged.
A 23-year-old man was killed at the scene. Four vehicles collided in the horror incident and multiple people were hospitalised.
Around 7am, May 30 officers attempted to stop a Holden Commodore allegedly stolen from Blayney last week. The pursuit was terminated shortly after it began.
A short time later emergency services were called to a strip of the Mitchell Highway, near Chinamans Bend and just outside Orange.
Police found the Commodore, a Ford Ranger, Mazda 3 and bus collided. The 23-year-old male Holden driver died at the scene.
A crime scene has been established. A spokesperson for NSW Police said: "Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash."
About three kilometres of the Mitchell Highway remains closed between Lone Pine Avenue and the Northern Distributor.
Traffic is heavily congested. Cars are diverted via William Street and Winter Street.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.