A man has been arrested in the Central West for the theft of a Toyota ute, tools, a block splitter and fuel.
Police allege the theft took place atabout 4am on Saturday, May 6 at a property on Barigan Road, Barigan.
At 9.45am on Monday, police arrested a 45-year-old man at a home on Wilbetree Road in Mudgee.
Also making news
The man was charged with aggravated break and enter, stealing property worth $5000 from a house, taking and driving without consent of the owner and goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.
He was refused bail on Monday and appeared at Mudgee Local Court, where he was given conditional bail to appear at the same court on Tuesday 1 August 2023.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.