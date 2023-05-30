Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Man arrested for Central West crime spree

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated May 30 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo of fence pushed over. Photo from file.
Photo of fence pushed over. Photo from file.

A man has been arrested in the Central West for the theft of a Toyota ute, tools, a block splitter and fuel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.