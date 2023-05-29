Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Jury given closing addresses in Bobby Bourke blackmail trial

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated May 29 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 7:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert "Bobby" Bourke leaving Orange District Court on day one of his blackmail trial (May 22, 2023). File picture
Robert "Bobby" Bourke leaving Orange District Court on day one of his blackmail trial (May 22, 2023). File picture

A CASE of nasty politics or something much more?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.