An alcohol-fuelled neighbourhood dispute that resulted in a beloved car being crushed has landed before court.
Helen Maree Keogh of Currong Crescent pleaded guilty to destroying property at Orange Local Court on May 4, 2023.
"She regrets the incident ... she has not had alcohol since," he solicitor said.
The 21-year-old attended a home on January 27 and aggressively banged on the door, yelling: "What the f--- is your problem with my sister."
The occupant then saw her walk towards her "pride and joy" - a white Ford Falcon - and told her to step away.
Instead, Keogh climbed onto the bonnet and jumped on the roof. It "completely caved in." This caused about $8000 in damages.
Police attended her home the following day. She threw a field notice back at the officers.
Sentencing magistrate David Day said: "It's a serious matter with extensive damage."
Helen Maree Keogh was convicted and given a 12 month CRO. The victim is required to file civil proceedings to cover damages.
