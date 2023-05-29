Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

'Issues' with 1999 investigation into alleged murder of Gulgong teenager Michelle Bright, Dubbo's Supreme Court hears

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 29 2023 - 9:34pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The court heard investigations into the 1999 death of Gulgong teenager Michelle Bright had "issues". Picture by Tanya Marschke
The court heard investigations into the 1999 death of Gulgong teenager Michelle Bright had "issues". Picture by Tanya Marschke

The detective who led the re-investigation into the death of Gulgong teenager Michelle Bright had "issues" with the initial inquires, a jury has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.