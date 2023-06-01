Timeless appeal with a vibrant future

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday June 2: 6 Hawkins Lane, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 6 Hawkins Lane, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Nestled in a quiet and desirable East Orange location, buyers are invited to step into the charm and elegance of this historic residential home. With a rich heritage dating back to the 1870s as part of the renowned Strathroy Homestead, this double brick beauty boasts original features, high ceilings, and ornamental fireplaces.
Exuding character and timeless appeal, and spanning across a generous 1086 square metres, this property offers ample space for comfortable living. The north-facing block fills the home with natural light throughout the day and listing agent, Lucas Ferrari, said that with room to extend the home or add an outdoor entertaining area (STCA), the possibilities for personalising this property are endless.
"With more space available, buyers can design and construct residential properties with attractive amenities, open spaces, and thoughtful landscaping," he said. "This flexibility allows for the creation of unique living environments that can cater to the demands of potential buyers."
The interior of the home is a delightful blend of old-world charm and modern convenience. The home offers an open plan living and dining area that seamlessly connects to the gorgeous wrap-around verandah, providing the perfect setting for relaxed indoor-outdoor living. The recently renovated kitchen is a chef's dream featuring electric cooktop, oven, and dishwasher, along with plenty of storage and bench space.
The three bedrooms provide comfortable accommodation for a young family or those seeking extra space, and all bedrooms offering built-in robes. The renovated main bathroom is complete with a luxurious bath, shower, twin vanity, and underfloor heating, ensuring a spa-like experience in your own home.
For those working from home or with children studying, there is a dedicated home office providing a peaceful and productive environment, and you will be comfortable year round thanks to ceiling fans and gas ducted heating throughout.
Lucas said that location was key with 6 Hawkins Lane offering the best of both worlds. "As urban areas continue to grow and populations increase, the demand for housing often escalates," he said. "Large land holdings have the potential for substantial appreciation in value over time, especially if located in desirable or up-and-coming neighborhoods such as East Orange."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.